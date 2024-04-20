Top track

PleasureInc. - For the Fun of It

PleasureInc.

The Rossi Bar
Sat, 20 Apr, 8:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£10.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

PleasureInc. is the genre-fluid musical brainchild of brothers Jesse and Louis Baker. Jaded with playing in indie bands, the Norwich based duo began formulating a new type of project in early 2021, creating music and visual content that reflected their lov...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Love Thy Neighbour.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

PleasureInc.

Venue

The Rossi Bar

8 Queens Rd, Brighton BN1 3WA, UK
Doors open8:00 pm

