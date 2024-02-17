DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Passages ~ Ambient Channels and Crossings

St. Michael's Lutheran Church
Sat, 17 Feb, 7:00 pm
$29.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
PASSAGES ~ Season 2 / Program 5

Live performances - Beck-Fields | kraftwitch

DJ Set - Alex Tebbs Mitchell

Visual projections - Klip Collective

In the sanctuary of St. Michael's [Accessibilty: 2nd floor, there is no elevator]

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Great Circles.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

St. Michael's Lutheran Church

2139 East Cumberland Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19125, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

