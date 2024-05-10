DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

UTO + El Knight

The Lanes
Fri, 10 May, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
From Free
When All We Want To Do Is Be The Fire Part Of Fire… say it to yourself and then say it again. Repeat it like a mantra. It’s what UTO did.

The title of UTO’s second album is concerned with the outer diffusion zone of a flame - the hot, destructive part. It...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by BLG Promotions.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

El Knight, UTO

The Lanes

22 Nelson St, Bristol BS1 2LE, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

