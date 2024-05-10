DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
When All We Want To Do Is Be The Fire Part Of Fire… say it to yourself and then say it again. Repeat it like a mantra. It’s what UTO did.
The title of UTO’s second album is concerned with the outer diffusion zone of a flame - the hot, destructive part. It...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.