Chelsea Wolfe - Iron Moon

Chelsea Wolfe

The Leeds Irish Centre
Thu, 31 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£27.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Chelsea Wolfe’s latest album, She Reaches Out To She Reaches Out To She, is a rebirth in process. It’s about how such a moment connects to our past, our present, and our future. It’s a powerfully cathartic statement about cutting ties, as well as an import...

This is a 14+ event
Brudenell Presents...
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Chelsea Wolfe

The Leeds Irish Centre

York Road, Leeds LS9 9NT
Doors open7:30 pm
800 capacity

