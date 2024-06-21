DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

LIVE: Hip Hop, Afrobeats + RnB ‘Til Late

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Fri, 21 Jun, 10:00 pm
GigsManchester
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Our Friday nights are all about LIVE hip hop, afrobeats and RnB.

Manchester’s crème de la crème of musicians, the Untold Band, perform old and new school goodness from Kendrick Lamar and J Hus to Wizkid and Lauryn Hill. DJs continue the party in between l...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by The Blues Kitchen Manchester.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester

13 Quay St, Manchester M3 3HN, UK
Doors open10:00 pm

