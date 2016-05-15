Top track

Clarissa Connelly

Kings Place (Hall Two)
15 May - 16 May
£18.29The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Scottish-born, Copenhagen-based producer, composer, vocalist, and multi-instrumentalist Clarissa Connelly presents her debut album on Warp Records, 'World of Work'. For the first time in London, Clarissa will perform with a full band.

World of Work comes...

This is a 14+ event
Presented by Kings Place.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Clarissa Connelly

Venue

Kings Place (Hall Two)

Kings Place, 90 York Way, London N1 9GU, UK
Doors open8:00 pm
200 capacity

