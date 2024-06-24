DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Les adeptes de Metalcore seront comblés avec une nouvelle affiche estivale d’anthologie accueillie dans notre belle ville de Lyon lundi 24 juin !
Après avoir fait salle comble en 2023 au Ninkasi Kao, les britanniques de WHILE SHE SLEEPS feront leur grand...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.