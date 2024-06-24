Top track

While She Sleeps - Hurricane

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

While She Sleeps, Bury Tomorrow, Erra...

Transbordeur
Mon, 24 Jun, 6:30 pm
GigsLyon
€38.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

While She Sleeps - Hurricane
Got a code?

About

Les adeptes de Metalcore seront comblés avec une nouvelle affiche estivale d’anthologie accueillie dans notre belle ville de Lyon lundi 24 juin !

Après avoir fait salle comble en 2023 au Ninkasi Kao, les britanniques de WHILE SHE SLEEPS feront leur grand...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 16 ans.
Présenté par Sounds Like Hell Productions, en accord avec Veryshow
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2
While She Sleeps, Bury Tomorrow, ERRA and 2 more

Venue

Transbordeur

3 Boulevard de Stalingrad, 69100 Villeurbanne, France
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.