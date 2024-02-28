Top track

Kyra - after the love

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Kyra + Support

The Hackney Social
Wed, 28 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£14.13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Kyra - after the love
Got a code?

About

Kyra’s headline show at The Hackney Social 🌟

Join us for an intimate performance with British singer-songwriter Kyra, a standout in the UK music scene. From her debut EP 'Xanadu' to the recent 'as things grow,' Kyra's journey is an exceptional blend...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Hackney Social.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kyra

Venue

The Hackney Social

11 Bohemia Pl, Mare St, London E8 1DU, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.