The Stealers

Exchange
Wed, 24 Apr, 7:30 pm
GigsBristol
£8

About

The Stealers

+ Special Guests

Wednesday 24th April

Exchange (Basement), Bristol

The Stealers, a band that is made up of 3 mates from Brighton, are starting to take the scene by storm. They are known for their incredible live shows and for their fresh,...

This is an 14+ event (Under 18s must be accompanied by an adult)
Presented by Sunder.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Stealers

Venue

Exchange

72-73 Old Market Street, Bristol, Avon BS2 0EJ
Doors open7:30 pm
500 capacity

