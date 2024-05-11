Top track

Jane. Live In LA w/ Jamesraj.mp3

Gold-Diggers
Sat, 11 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$13.23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

L.A. based artist “Jane.” performing live in his hometown, in support of his bi-coastal, two show “Free, Suddenly” tour. Typically performing songs with a guitar, Jane. is again, shaking things up. Inspired from his time on the road (performing in Suki Wat...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Gold-Diggers.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jane.

Venue

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Doors open7:00 pm

