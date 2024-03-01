Top track

Stef Pesic - You Look So - Radio Edit

Stef Pesic EP launch live

The Finsbury
Fri, 1 Mar, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Gotobeat is teaming up with The Finsbury to welcome an exciting line-up on Friday, March 1st.

STEF PESIC – heritage. Accompanying himself primarily with guitar, his music takes influences from the likes of Mac Demarco and Swim Deep to heavier acts like be...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gotobeat Ltd.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Stef Pesic

Venue

336 Green Lanes, London N4 1BY
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

