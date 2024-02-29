Top track

Wavelength Winter Festival 2024 - Festival Pass

Multiple Venues - Toronto
29 Feb - 2 Mar
GigsToronto
CA$61.46

About

Wavelength Winter Festival 2024

February 29 to March 2 - Toronto

“East to West”

Wavelength Music goes “East to West” across downtown Toronto for the 24th edition of its annual Wavelength Winter Festival. It’s our 24th anniversary, and once again we’re e...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Wavelength Music.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Multiple Venues - Toronto

M4M 2G7, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Doors open7:00 pm

