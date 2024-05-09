DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
hey, we’re young rising sons and we’re from brooklyn, ny.
since 2010, when we decided to start a band in steve’s parents' basement, highs and lows have been our mantra (somewhat literally).
we’ve been played on the radio, signed a major record deal, th
Riot Fest presents...
Young Rising Sons
Lemondrop
Tiny Kingdoms
$22.25 ADV // $27.20 DOS - All Ticket prices inclusive of taxes and fees. What you see is what you pay, no surprises later.
