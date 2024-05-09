Top track

Young Rising Sons - SAD (Clap Your Hands)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Young Rising Sons / 44Blonde / Lemondrop

Cobra Lounge
Thu, 9 May, 6:30 pm
GigsChicago
$22.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Young Rising Sons - SAD (Clap Your Hands)
Got a code?

About Young Rising Sons

hey, we’re young rising sons and we’re from brooklyn, ny.   since 2010, when we decided to start a band in steve’s parents' basement, highs and lows have been our mantra (somewhat literally).   we’ve been played on the radio, signed a major record deal, th Read more

Event information

Riot Fest presents...

Young Rising Sons
44Blonde
Lemondrop

17+
Riot Fest presents...
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Young Rising Sons

Venue

Cobra Lounge

235 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.