Drahla + Gliitch

IBOAT
Fri, 31 May, 8:30 pm
GigsBordeaux
From €11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Formé fin 2015, le trio Drahla a rapidement trouvé son identité sur la scène anglaise. Leur premier EP “T͟h͟i͟r͟d͟ ͟A͟r͟t͟i͟c͟l͟e͟” est sorti fin 2017 sur le propre label du groupe, suivi de leur première tournée européenne en ouverture de METZ.

Leur répu...

Tout public
Présenté par TRAFIC.
Drahla

IBOAT

Bassin à Flot n°, 1 Cr Henri Brunet, 33300 Bordeaux
Doors open7:30 pm

