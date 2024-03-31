DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Awesome Tapes from Africa

Public Records
Sun, 31 Mar, 3:00 pm
$25.75
About

Since 2006, Brian Shimkovitz's Awesome Tapes From Africa blog has been shedding light on obscure and wonderful sounds from across the continent. As a DJ he brings the blog to life with 2-3 hour sets blending folkloric pop, left-field dancefloor gems and hi...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Public Records.
Lineup

Awesome Tapes From Africa

Venue

Public Records

233 Butler St, Brooklyn, NY 11217, USA
Doors open3:00 pm

