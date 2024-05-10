Top track

Came Without Warning

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

SCREAM + SOULSIDE + FRÄULEIN

The Lexington
Fri, 10 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Came Without Warning
Got a code?

About

SCREAM formed in 1979. Drummer Kent Stacks, bassist Skeeter Enoch Thompson and the brothers Pete and Franz Stahl attended school together in Bailey’s Crossroads, Virginia, when they began to discover the punk and new wave scene in DC and the provocative po...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Upset The Rhythm.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Soulside, Scream, Fräulein

Venue

The Lexington

96-98 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9JB
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.