DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Aboukir

La Boule Noire
Wed, 22 May, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Aboukir, alias Ralph Maruani, est auteur-compositeur, multi-instrumentiste et producteur. Il commence sa formation musicale à l’âge de 3 ans par le piano avant de passer à la guitare puis à la basse.

Après une décennie à perfectionner ses talents de produ...

Tout public
Présenté par Talent Boutique.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Aboukir

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.