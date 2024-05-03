Top track

GRECAS - ES COMO FAK

GRECAS

La3
Fri, 3 May, 9:00 pm
GigsValencia
€16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

rap de la sierra para el pecho, es como faaak

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por @cero.en.conducta.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

GRECAS

Venue

La3

Av. de Blasco Ibáñez, 111, 46022 València, Valencia, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

