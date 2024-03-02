DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

SOL-R x pieces : 4 years anniversary

Cabaret Sauvage
Sat, 2 Mar, 11:45 pm
DJParis
€16.50
🎂 On célèbre 4 ans de fêtes et d'amour et, pour l’occasion, on vous invite à fêter ça avec nous sous le chapiteau du Cabaret Sauvage le 2 mars prochain !

🫂 Pour cette édition spéciale d’anniversaire, on convie des partenaires du premier jour : pieces, p...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par SOL-R.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Shonky, Smooth Operators, Lamalice and 1 more

Venue

Cabaret Sauvage

59 Boulevard Macdonald, 75019 Paris, France
Doors open11:45 pm

