Andy Summers - Bring On The Night

Andy Summers - The Cracked Lens + A Missing String

Le Poisson Rouge
Wed, 12 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
From $69.68

Andy Summers - Bring On The Night
About

Andy Summers - The Cracked Lens + A Missing String: A Fantastic Evening with a Brilliant Practitioner of the Guitar, Camera, and Written Word - Live at LPR on Wednesday, June 12th, 2024

7:00 PM doors | 8:00 PM...

Proof of vax is NOT required for this event

7:00 PM doors | 8:00 PM...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Le Poisson Rouge
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Andy Summers

Venue

Le Poisson Rouge

158 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10012, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

