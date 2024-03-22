DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Montell Fish

Élysée Montmartre
Fri, 22 Mar, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
Selling fast
€31.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Gummy’s Intercession Before Charlotte est un show live avec sa propre histoire.

Tout au long de la performance, Montell se produira aux côtés de violonistes, interprétant de nouvelles versions de ses chansons les plus connues, tout en présentant DJ Gummy...

Présenté par AEG Presents France.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Montell Fish

Venue

Élysée Montmartre

72 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.