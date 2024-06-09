Top track

Wenn der südwind weht

Group Listening

Hyde Park Book Club
Sun, 9 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
About

Musical collaborators for the past decade, Paul Jones and Stephen Black are together known as the woodwind-and-key-wielding, sculptural-papier-mâché-hat-wearing Group Listening.

Following renegade reinterpretation records Clarinet & Piano: Selected Works...

This is a 14+ event
Please Please You & Brudenell Presents...
Lineup

Group Listening

Venue

Hyde Park Book Club

27-29 Headingley Ln, Leeds LS6 1BL, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
100 capacity

