Live For Palestine: Nilüfer Yanya, Willie J Healey + More

The Jazz Cafe
Thu, 29 Feb, 7:00 pm
£33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Nilüfer Yanya, Willie J Healey, Exlovers, Ziyad Al-Samman & Ciara Haidar

A specially curated music event bringing together the incredible Nilüfer Yanya, Willie J Healey, Wxlovers, Ziyad Al-Samman and Ciara Haidar. This promises to be an exceptional night...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Jazz Cafe.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Nilüfer Yanya, Ziyad Al-Samman, Exlovers and 1 more

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity

