KINYXX pres: Mansion Fet!sh Edition

Atlantic Club
Sat, 16 Mar, 11:59 pm
GigsBarcelona
From €16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Put on your oustrageus costume and prepare to lose yourself under the light of the sun and the moon with your fellow people and our Kinyxx special hosts/dancers on the new free of expression utopia sanctuary in the city. This time it will be a FET!SH WEAR...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by GMC WORLDWIDE PRODUCTIONS, S.L..
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

TBA

Venue

Atlantic Club

Av. del Tibidabo, 56, 08035 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open11:59 pm

