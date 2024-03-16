DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Put on your oustrageus costume and prepare to lose yourself under the light of the sun and the moon with your fellow people and our Kinyxx special hosts/dancers on the new free of expression utopia sanctuary in the city. This time it will be a FET!SH WEAR...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.