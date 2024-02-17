DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Tengo Funk - US Tour

Songbyrd
Sat, 17 Feb, 10:30 pm
DJWashington D.C.
From $15.45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Chicago's best dance party is coming to DC! Join us Saturday, February 17th for Tengo Funk in collaboration with No Standing Room DC!

Tengo Funk is a global dance party that embraces tropical sound from diverse corners of the world! Nothing but the best o...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Songbyrd.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:30 pm

