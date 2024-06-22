Top track

Yellow Days with DJ Harrison

Eulogy
Sat, 22 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsAsheville
$32.51The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Yellow Days

Known for throaty vocals that accompany his indie soul-pop, Yellow Days is the solo project of London singer-songwriter and musician George van den Broek.

Event information

Eulogy Presents: Yellow Days

with DJ Harrison

Saturday, June 22nd, 2024

Eulogy - 10 Buxton Ave. Asheville, NC 28801

Doors 7PM || Show 8PM

Yellow Days

This is an all ages event
Presented by Eulogy.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Yellow Days

Venue

Eulogy

10 Buxton Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

