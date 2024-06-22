DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Known for throaty vocals that accompany his indie soul-pop, Yellow Days is the solo project of London singer-songwriter and musician George van den Broek.
Eulogy Presents: Yellow Days
with DJ Harrison
Saturday, June 22nd, 2024
Eulogy - 10 Buxton Ave. Asheville, NC 28801
Doors 7PM || Show 8PM
Yellow Days
