DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Liquami + Clear Channel + Katalano Circolo Gagarin

Circolo Gagarin
Sat, 24 Feb, 9:00 pm
GigsBusto Arsizio
€7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

🚿 I Liquami sono Luca Galizia (Generic Animal), Tommaso Renzini (Dummo), Marco Giudici, Giacomo Ferrari (Asino) e Jacopo Lietti (Fbyc). Alcuni li definiscono un supergruppo tipo Audioslave pucciati nel guano. Con gli Audioslave non c’entrano un cazzo. La...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Associazione di promozione sociale 26per1.

Lineup

Clear Channel, Liquami

Venue

Circolo Gagarin

Via Luigi Galvani, 2, 21052 Busto Arsizio VA, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.