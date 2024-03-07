Top track

Rat Tally w/ Midamerican Elevator, Frankie Master

Sleeping Village
Thu, 7 Mar, 8:30 pm
$16.48The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

$13 Adv, $15 Dos + Fees | 21+

Frankie Master is a singer/songwriter based in Chicago. Originally from metro Detroit, she grew up listening to Motown, show tunes, early aughts pop, and 70s folk rock – meanwhile studying classical piano and journaling compu...

This is an 21+ event
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Sleeping Village

3734 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60618, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

