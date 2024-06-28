Top track

The Cat Empire - Still Young

The Cat Empire

Electric Ballroom
Fri, 28 Jun, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£37.52

About The Cat Empire

Beat-bopping jazz/funk outfit The Cat Empire started out as a nine-piece jazz collective back in the '90s. An ever-changing beast – save founding members Felix Riebl and Ollie McGill – The Cat Empire have changed their lineup almost continuously

Posted by DICE

Event information

The Cat Empire Announces 2024 UK/Europe Tour this summer.

Australian icons The Cat Empire are returning to the United Kingdom and Europe this June/July

for a swathe of headline shows and festival appearances. The tour comes off the back of the

release

Presented by Crosstown Concerts.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Cat Empire

Venue

Electric Ballroom

184 Camden High St, London NW1 8QP
Doors open6:00 pm
Accessibility information

