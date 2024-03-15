Top track

K.L.O. - Acid Scratch

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.



K.L.O / Crawdad Sniper / OperaTR

The Point
Fri, 15 Mar, 8:00 pm
DJChicago
$36.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The best in bass music!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Real Simple, Inc dba Bourbon On Division
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

K.L.O, crawdad sniper, Operatr

Venue

The Point

1565 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60622, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

