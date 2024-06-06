DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Bernard Butler

St Matthias Church
Thu, 6 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£28.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Eat Your Own Ears presents Bernard Butler at St. Matthias Church.

Bernard Butler is a Brit and Grammy Award winning musician. In 1989 he formed Suede releasing the Mercury winning debut “Suede”. The era-defining “Dog Man Star” was followed by his collabor...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Eat Your Own Ears.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Bernard Butler

Venue

St Matthias Church

Wordsworth Rd, Stoke Newington, London N16 8DD, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.