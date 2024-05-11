Top track

Diego 900 - T4 Barajas

Diego 900 (sold out)

Camelot
Sat, 11 May, 9:00 pm
GigsSalamanca
€18.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Diego 900 presenta en su primera gira nacional su último album ”La espalda del sol” en La Tatami.

Menores de 16 años acompañados de padre, madre o tutor legal. De 16 a 18 años con autorización

Organizado por Get In y @cero.en.conducta
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Camelot

Calle Bordadores 3, 37002 Salamanca, provincia de Salamanca, España
Doors open9:00 pm

