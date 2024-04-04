Top track

Raulin Rodriguez - Esta Noche

Raulin Rodriguez en vivo

Hashtag Club
Thu, 4 Apr, 11:00 pm
PartyCiampino
€45.20

About

Arriva a Roma Raulin Rodriguez , preparatevi per ballare al ritmo sensual della bachata e vivere una notte indimenticable con tutta la sua musica.

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da FLART associazione culturale.

Lineup

Raulín Rodríguez

Venue

Hashtag Club

Via Antonio Carruccio 89, 00134 Rome Rome, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

