DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Raccoon Recommends: music social ft. smol fish & more

The George Tavern
Thu, 18 Apr, 6:30 pm
GigsLondon
£6.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Bring a friend, make a new one, make your own badly drawn cat, and listen to a talented showcase with performances from Smol Fish, Swamp, Wildwood Daddy, and omes. Raccoon recommends is a social music night to get you talking to people outside of who you c...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Raccoon Recommends
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Wildwood Daddy, Omes

Venue

The George Tavern

373 Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Doors open6:30 pm
Event ends2:30 am

