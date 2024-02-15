DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Paul Green Jazz Blues Quartet

The Century Room
Thu, 15 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
From $10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

($10-$15 | 7pm & 8:30pm sets) Join harmonica player Paul Green as he brings his soulful mix of jazz and blues to the Century Room!

With

Matt Mitchell - Guitar

Even Arredondo - Bass

Joshua Carruthers - Drums

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by The Century Room
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Century Room

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
100 capacity

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.