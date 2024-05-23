Top track

Frigid and Spellbound

1349, Spectral Wound, Antichrist Siege Machine, Spirit Possession

The Brooklyn Monarch
Thu, 23 May, 6:30 pm
About

SAINT VITUS PRESENTS:

1349

Spectral Wound

Antichrist Siege Machine

Spirit Possession

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.
Lineup

Venue

The Brooklyn Monarch

23 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

