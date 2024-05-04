Top track

The Love Buzz - Harp

The Love Buzz + Canned Pineapple + Recruitment

Two Palms
Sat, 4 May, 7:30 pm
PERMANENT CREEPS PRESENTS:

THE LOVE BUZZ

CANNED PINEAPPLE

PLUS PERMANENT CREEPS DJ'S // GUEST DJ'S UNTIL CLOSE

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Permanent Creeps
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Love Buzz, Canned Pineapple, Recruitment

Two Palms

289 Mare Street, Hackney, London, E8 1EJ, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm

