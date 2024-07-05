DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
VIDEOCITTÀ ✹ 2024
5, 6, 7 LUGLIO ROMA | GAZOMETRO // JULY 5, 6, 7 ROMA | GAZOMETRO
Disponibili da ora un numero limitato di abbonamenti al prezzo più conveniente // A limited number of subscriptions are now available at the most affordable price
SI. Videocittà è adatto a tutte le fasce di età. L’accesso è consentito ai minori, i minori di 14 anni dovranno essere accompagnati da un genitore. I minori di 12 anni hanno accesso gratuito.
Cibo, bevande (escluse bottigliette d’acqua e borracce), materiale professionale per riprese audio/video, oggetti contundenti e pericolosi. Non è possibile entrare con animali domestici
SI, all’interno dell’area del Gazometro troverai un’area food e diversi punti beverage.
Tutti gli orari e le attività saranno presto consultabili sul sito del Festival www.videocitta.com
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.