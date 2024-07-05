Top track

Videocittà 2024

Gazometro
5 Jul - 7 Jul
GigsRoma
From €40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

VIDEOCITTÀ ✹ 2024

5, 6, 7 LUGLIO ROMA | GAZOMETRO // JULY 5, 6, 7 ROMA | GAZOMETRO

Disponibili da ora un numero limitato di abbonamenti al prezzo più conveniente // A limited number of subscriptions are now available at the most affordable price

  • Full...
Tutte le età
Presentato da Videocittà Srl.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

3
Giorgio Moroder, Overmono, Tommy Cash and 3 more

Venue

Gazometro

Via del Commercio, 9/11, 00154 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open6:00 pm

FAQs

È un festival adatto a tutte le età?

SI. Videocittà è adatto a tutte le fasce di età. L’accesso è consentito ai minori, i minori di 14 anni dovranno essere accompagnati da un genitore. I minori di 12 anni hanno accesso gratuito.

Cosa non è possibile introdurre al Festival?

Cibo, bevande (escluse bottigliette d’acqua e borracce), materiale professionale per riprese audio/video, oggetti contundenti e pericolosi. Non è possibile entrare con animali domestici

Ci sarà un’area food e beverage?

SI, all’interno dell’area del Gazometro troverai un’area food e diversi punti beverage.

Dove posso trovare il programma del Festival?

Tutti gli orari e le attività saranno presto consultabili sul sito del Festival www.videocitta.com

