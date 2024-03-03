DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

AIRHEADS

Blondies Brewery
Sun, 3 Mar, 7:00 pm
FilmBarking
From £5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Three band members, desperate for some much-needed attention, get more than they bargained for when they hold up a radio station with fake guns in order to get their song played over the airwaves.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Deeper Into Movies.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

258 Church Road, Waltham Forest, London, E10 7JQ, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

