DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Three band members, desperate for some much-needed attention, get more than they bargained for when they hold up a radio station with fake guns in order to get their song played over the airwaves.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.