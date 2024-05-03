DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Z Rock & Indie fusion

CAP10100
Fri, 3 May, 9:00 pm
GigsTorino
€5.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Hai consumato fino alla nausea tutte le canzoni della tua playlist e non sai dove trovare nuova musica?
Tranquill* il Cap è qui per te 🫶
Z rock&indie fusion, un' unica serata, tanti giovani artisti🔥
Indie, romantici, rock pronti a offrirvi esibizi...

Tutte le età
Presentato da CAP10100 - ASSOCIAZIONE TEATRALE ORFEO.

Lineup

MILANOSPORT

Venue

CAP10100

Corso Moncalieri, 18, 10133 Torino TO, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.