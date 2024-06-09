DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Coast to coast LA always does the most. Let's see whats in store for June.
Music by DJ mOma, Rich Knight, Giselle Peppers, Suga Shay, & PeeWee
Hosted by Gitoo, Maine, Shernita, Giselle, CallmeTight & Friends
All sales are final .𝗧𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗻𝗼 �...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.