Marbs & Enamour - Gate & Switch

Marbs [Desert Hearts Black] & Guests by Gray Area

H0l0
Fri, 17 May, 10:00 pm
From $23.64The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Prepare to be transported to a realm where techno and melodic tribal rhythms merge to create an unparalleled auditory experience. On May 17th, Holo is honored to host Marbs, the influential founder of Desert Hearts and the visionary mind behind Desert Hear...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Gray Area.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Marbs, Justin Marchacos

Venue

H0l0

1090 Wyckoff Ave, Queens, NY 11385, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

