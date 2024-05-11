Top track

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mr Brightside: 2000's Indie Sleaze Dance Party

The Virgil
Sat, 11 May, 10:00 pm
PartyLos Angeles
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

It's Time To Pretend like it's 2008, The Dog Days Are Over, and Somebody Told Me that Mr Brightside is back! Your favorite 2000s indie sleaze dance party returns for a night filled with Y2K indie dance and indie rock hits!

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Stereo Punks
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Virgil

4519 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

