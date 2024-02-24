DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
SALINE FEBRUARY 24th
HYPERFEMME MEETS HARD TECHNO
A plastic fantastic pink extravaganza ;)
GAGGED LINEUP:
@luvm1.h8m1
@naomilunaofficial
@shirmiyageva
@hidethebody_
@technofa1ry
GENRES: HARD TECHNO, INDUSTRIAL, HARD TRANCE
DRESS CODE: PINK
ST...
