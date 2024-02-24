DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Domicile presents Saline

Domicile Miami
Sat, 24 Feb, 11:00 pm
DJMiami
From $18.19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

SALINE FEBRUARY 24th

HYPERFEMME MEETS HARD TECHNO

A plastic fantastic pink extravaganza ;)

GAGGED LINEUP:

@luvm1.h8m1

@naomilunaofficial

@shirmiyageva

@hidethebody_

@technofa1ry

GENRES: HARD TECHNO, INDUSTRIAL, HARD TRANCE

DRESS CODE: PINK🩷

Girls 18+ guys 21+
Presented by Domicile.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Domicile Miami

6391 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Miami, Florida 33150, United States
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

