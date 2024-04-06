DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Ali McGuirk (Full Band) w/ Mary McAvoy at Askew

Askew Bar & Lounge
Sat, 6 Apr, 6:00 pm
GigsProvidence
$17.31The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

So excited for the return of Ali McGuirk and her band with special guest Mary McAvoy on Saturday 4.6.24!!

6pm doors

7pm show

$15 advanced tickets

$18 day of/at the door

Ali McGuirk

“When I was out in L.A., I had the sensation that I was doing exactly...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Askew
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ali McGuirk

Venue

Askew Bar & Lounge

150 Chestnut Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02903, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.