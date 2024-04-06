DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
So excited for the return of Ali McGuirk and her band with special guest Mary McAvoy on Saturday 4.6.24!!
6pm doors
7pm show
$15 advanced tickets
$18 day of/at the door
Ali McGuirk
