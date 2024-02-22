DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Socunbohemio Festival Mil·leni 25

La (2) de Apolo
Thu, 22 Feb, 9:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€17.63The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Socunbohemio es el alias del joven barcelonés Artur Viñas. Le acompaña en la producción Biel Colomer (Massaviu), además de formar parte de la banda de directo que se completa con Òscar Acón y Gerard López. El proyecto nace en 2018, pero es a partir de 2020...

Para mayores de 16 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Concert Studio.
Lineup

Socunbohemio

Venue

La (2) de Apolo

Carrer Nou de la Rambla, 107, 08004 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

