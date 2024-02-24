DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ghost Forest / If It Kills You / No Object

Cobra Lounge
Sat, 24 Feb, 7:00 pm
$12.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Ghost Forest
If It Kills You
No Object

All Ages
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

No Object, If It Kills You, Ghost Forest

Cobra Lounge

235 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

